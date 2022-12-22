Homeless man dies after being found on fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The death of a man who is believed to be homeless is under investigation after he was found on fire near downtown Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded to the incident around 2:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue, blocks away from Mercy Medical Center.

Police said witnesses were awoken by the sounds of someone in distress and found the man on fire. In an effort to put out the flames, they covered the victim in blankets. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear how the fire started. Homicide detectives are investigating the death as questionable.