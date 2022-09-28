Man arrested with gun in USPS truck shot at ex-girlfriend and her family

A Baltimore man who was arrested with a loaded gun in a U.S. Postal Service truck shot at his ex-girlfriend and her family members, according to charging documents.

Police said 29-year-old Kinard Smith is charged with attempted murder and several handgun violations.

After the reported shooting on Fremont Avenue, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Documents show that Smith is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend, and the mother of his child, and her mother and brother.

Kinard Smith, 29

The ex-girlfriend - who identified Smith as the shooter - said he threatened her over the phone and said he was going to kill her, her family and her brother just before the shooting.

She ID'd her ex-boyfriend from a screenshot that was taken by CityWatch video.

Smith was arrested at the intersection of Presstman and North Fremont avenues.

Officers found nine spent .9mm shell casings and one live .9mm round and a gun.

Charging document reveal that four unknown Black males were walking through a parking lot of a restaurant when a red Jeep Cherokee pulled up next to them and was talking to them.

That's when a dark-colored Sedan - which WJZ learned to be a mail truck - stopped at the left bumper of the Jeep. A person got out of the car and fired several shots at the group of people.

Both cars took off before officers stopped the Jeep. The people in the car told officers they had been shot at, and the ex-girlfriend later ID'd Smith as the shooter.