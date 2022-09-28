Baltimore shooting suspect arrested with loaded gun in USPS truck

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a man in West Baltimore last week, police said.

Kinard Smith was arrested after he was seen driving his work truck, which WJZ learned was a U.S. Postal Service vehicle. Officers stopped the truck and arrested Smith, and he was found to have a loaded handgun, police said.

Kinard Smith, 29

Smith, 29, is charged with attempted murder in a Sept. 21 shooting in the Sandotown Winchester neighborhood, in which an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Investigators identified Smith as the suspect after collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

Smith is currently being held at Central Booking without bail, police said.