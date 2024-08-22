Arrest made in July murder of grandmother and granddaughter in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a man for the Middle River double murder of a grandmother and granddaughter in July, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Bryan Cherry, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, July 7, Baltimore County Officers found 75-year-old Iona Sellers and 29-year-old Autumn Harvey dead after a "check location" call. The pair had been living together at a home on Taos Circle.

Both had apparent blunt force trauma to their upper bodies, according to police.

Cherry is currently being held without bail at Baltimore County Detention Center.

In July, Harvey's cousin described her as a kind person with a contagious laugh. "She was a little bit shy, but once you got to know her... she was just awesome," Devin Harvey said.

He said Harvey moved in with her grandmother after the death of her grandfather a few years ago.

A bail hearing for Cherry is scheduled for Friday.