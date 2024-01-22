Baltimore Police arrest man who allegedly shot, killed U.S. Army Reservist

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have arrested a man who allegedly participated in a triple shooting that killed a U.S. Army Reservist in 2022.

Police said on Monday that they had arrested 32-year-old Jamal Smith after he briefly barricaded himself inside a building in the 1400 block of North Milton Street.

Investigators believe that Smith killed 25-year-old Army Reserve Sgt. Ryan Harris following a dispute in the 200 block of Redwood Street on June 15, 2022.

Harris was fatally shot a few minutes before 4 a.m. that day. A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were injured by the same gunfire, too, according to authorities.

Maj. Gen. John Hussey, Harris' commanding officer at Fort Meade, told WJZ in a statement that he still remembered the first day that Harris walked into his office to fix his computer.

"He was very respectful. I could tell that he had a solid upbringing," Hussey said. "I admired his demeanor. He was a young man who was doing the right things, and it absolutely hurts me deeply to learn of this news. The 200th MP Command is truly diminished with Ryan's loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Harris's family. May his soul rest in peace."

Police said earlier this month that Smith had an additional open arrest warrant for aggravated assault.