Police seek man they say is connected to deadly downtown Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 31-year-old man who is suspected of killing another man in downtown Baltimore, according to authorities.

That suspect—whom investigators have identified as Jamal Smith—allegedly attempted to kill two other men too, police said.

Both the murder of 28-year-old Ryan Harris and the other attempted murders occurred following a dispute in the 200 block of Redwood Street on June 16, 2022, according to authorities.

A warrant has been issued for Smith charging him with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and various assault charges, police said.

Smith has an additional open arrest warrant for aggravated assault. He is linked to an address in the 1400 block of Forest Park Avenue, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith should contact detectives at 410-637-8970.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or simply dial 911.