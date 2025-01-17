Man arrested for string of dirt bike thefts in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Thursday for a string of dirt bike thefts, according to Baltimore County Police.

Keddric Anderson, 31, is accused of six dirt bike thefts between November 11, and December 22, 2024. At least three thefts occurred after Anderson and the victim arranged to meet through an online marketplace.

On one occasion, Anderson allegedly brandished a handgun, police said.

Anderson is charged with assault, vehicle theft, armed carjacking, and other related charges. He is held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

In a statement, Baltimore County Police reminded residents about the department's Transaction Safe Zones located at each precinct. These zones allow residents to safely make in-person transactions related to online purchases or child custody exchanges.

Transaction Safe Zone's Baltimore County Police Department

The transaction Safe Zone program provides safe locations that are open to the public, video recorded, well-lit, and marked with visible signage.