Man, woman shot overnight near Fed Hill

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and one woman seriously injured.

Officers were called to the unit block of W. Hamburg Street, not far from Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, for reports of a shooting around 3:43 a.m. Sunday.

There they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say, due to her injuries homicide detectives have been assigned to this incident.

About 30 minutes later, patrol officers in the area were called to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

During their investigation, they determined a 28-year-old man was also shot at the location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.