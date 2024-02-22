M&T Bank Stadium earns top rankings in NFL's annual gameday experience survey

BALTIMORE -- M&T Bank Stadium has taken third place in the NFL's Voice of the Fan Survey for 2023, which evaluates the game day experience satisfaction of fans for all 32 teams, the Ravens announced Thursday.

The best place to go to a game is M&T Bank Stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5DKHTiQKIb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 22, 2024

According to the survey, the stadium ranked number one in several voting categories, including Game Entertainment, Video Board Content, Sound System, and Audio Prompts & Music.

2023 NFL Voice of the Fan Survey: Baltimore Ravens Top 5 Rankings

• Game Entertainment – 1st

• Video Board Content – 1st

• Sound System – 1st

• Audio Prompts & Music – 1st

• Pre-game On-field Entertainment – 2nd

• Halftime Entertainment – 2nd

• Food & Beverage Value – 2nd

• Overall Gameday Satisfaction – 3rd

• Stadium Technology – 3rd

• Ravens Mobile App – 3rd

• Tailgate Experience – 3rd

• Pre-game Fan Activities / RavensWalk – 3rd

• Entertainment During Breaks – 3rd

• Video Boards / Score Boards – 4th

• Team / Fan Rituals – 4th

• Rideshare Pick-up – 4th

• Cellular Service – 5th

• Wi-Fi Service – 5th

• Proximity of Food & Beverage Options – 5th

• Staff Directing Fans Out of Stadium – 5th

• Ease of Exiting Stadium – 5th

But the game day experience at M&T Bank Stadium is only expected to get better. In December, the Ravens announced renovation plans, which include a tailgate and concert venue, field-level seating and infrastructure investments.

"The stadium enhancements will provide opportunities for fans to enjoy new experiences on gameday, while also enriching elements that are currently enjoyed. In addition to substantial developments on the exterior plaza areas, every level of the venue will undergo renovations – thus completely transforming the stadium experience for all," the Ravens said in a statement.