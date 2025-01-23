New luxury hotel, The William Fell, takes place of historic Baltimore property

BALTIMORE -- A new luxury hotel, built on a historic property in Fells Point, is opening in April 2025.

The William Fell, a rebuilt 80-room hotel, sits on the property formerly known as the Admiral Fell Inn.

The property in the 800 block of South Broadway has undergone a complete renovation while maintaining its original 1700s brick structure.

The hotel, owned and operated by Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH), is named after William Fell, an English settler and shipbuilder in the waterfront community.

"The William Fell is a cornerstone of the neighborhood, and we are proud to usher in a new era through our continued investment in the hotel and Fells Point," said Justin Jabara, President of MJH.

The renovation includes updated guest rooms, a modernized lobby featuring local nautical art, a coffee area, a fitness center, and a 2,400-square-foot fifth-floor banquet space with a terrace overlooking Thames Street and South Broadway Street.

Local artists' work will be featured throughout the property, including a glass centerpiece by Joseph A. Corcoran and photography by A. Aubrey Bodine.

The William Fell will participate in the Hilton Honors loyalty program, which is located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor waterfront and the historic Fells Point Square.