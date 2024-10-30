Lunch served with side of politics at downtown Annapolis deli

BALTIMORE -- At Chick & Ruth's Deli in downtown Annapolis, lunch is sometimes served with a side of politics.

In a matter of days, the country will know the next president of the United States.

Voters in Anne Arundel County shared their thoughts on the upcoming election.

"Well, the taxes in this state are ridiculous, we can start there," voter John Rogers said.

"It's the abortion, it's the equal and fair pay," added Bayla Whitten.

Primary concerns

Sitting at the same table, co-workers Whitten and Rogers support different parties and presidential candidates.

"I voted for Kamala," Whitten said.

"I voted for Trump," Rogers added.

Rogers says his decision to vote for former president Donald Trump is based on border security and the economy.

"I want gas to go down," Rogers said. "I travel from southern Maryland to here, and Richmond, all over the place, and it costs a lot of money, so my life is a little different now than it was four years ago. That's why I voted for him."

Whitten said her primary concern is social justice.

"I'm very big on women's rights and moral issues and I feel like she is going to fight for us, not take our rights away and that's really important for me and my children," Whitten said.

Walking down Main Street in Annapolis, Tom and Debbie King told WJZ they are voting for Vice President Harris.

"Very hopeful but we're very nervous," Debbie King said.

"A lot of the economic issues, and so forth, I happen to think are not nearly as bad as some are trying to paint it to be and I think the program that Harris is promoting makes more sense," Tom King added.

Teddy Cribs, a veteran who is voting for Trump, feels differently.

"The amount of inflation over the past few years, the price of eggs, the price of milk, it's high," Cribs said. "For me right now, the economy is my No. 1 priority, and I do feel, I mean the man can run a billion dollar business, he can run a multi-billion dollar country, so I feel like he's more qualified for that. I like his policies in that area."

Some voters are changing it up. Michael Esposito, a lifelong Republican, says he is voting for Harris.

"The GOP has changed a bit and I'm not real comfortable with it," Esposito said.

Voters on both sides agree that November 5 can't come soon enough.

"I can't wait until it's over," Esposito said. "We need some clarity, right?"