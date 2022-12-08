Lumber milled from 2021 Rockefeller Christmas tree donated for Habitat homes in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Lumber milled from the 2021 Rockefeller Christmas tree will be used to help build Habitat for Humanity homes in Maryland, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna said Thursday,

New York City's iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was from right here in Maryland for the very first time last year. The 79-foot Norway Spruce was cut in Elkton, the seat of Cecil County.

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

The Marylanders who had the tree on their property had a surprise knock on their door from Erik Pauze, the Head Gardner at Rockefeller Center. The center said Pauze had spotted the tree from afar.

Every year since 2007, Tishman Speyer, who heads the Rockefeller Center, donates lumber milled from the tree after the holidays to help build Habitat for Humanity homes.

Habitat Susquehanna builds and rehabilitates homes in Cecil and Harford Counties.

The organization said it plans to use the lumber for in a "Habi-Tech" house recently built by the students of the Cecil County School of Technology in Elkton and at a duplex in Havre de Grace.

"Habi-Tech" homes are built at CCST by students in trade programs.

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

"We are grateful for the special partnership between Habitat for Humanity International and Tishman Speyer that provided this wonderful opportunity," said Yvonne Golczewski, Habitat Susquehanna's Executive Director. "We are especially appreciative of the Cecil County family who lovingly donated their tree, knowing that it would help local families build new lives in their Habitat homes."