Family of 11-year-old London Olsen mourns as questions remain about system failures

BALTIMORE -- Family members gathered Tuesday night at a home in Middle River, mourning 11-year-old London Olsen, who was allegedly killed by her mother.

Baltimore County police say they found Olsen strangled to death last Thursday in the basement of her home. Her mother, Keyona Dillon, remains in jail awaiting a competency evaluation after what family members described as erratic behavior in court.

As loved ones honor Olsen's life, they are also raising concerns about whether the system failed to protect her.

WJZ reached out to the Department of Human Services to ask whether any complaints had been previously filed regarding Olsen's safety. The agency declined to comment, citing confidentiality laws.

At Tuesday's vigil, prayers and tears filled the huddled circle of family, friends, and neighbors on Firethorn Road.

Neighbor Latanya Turner expressed her grief.

"It's sad-it shouldn't have happened," Turner said. "But we're here to support the family and the life of London."

Olsen's grandmother broke down in tears as she prayed.

"May the legal system be our justice, dear God..." she said before crying.

Through her pain, she pleaded for her daughter to receive mental health treatment instead of prison time.

Olsen's aunt, Ariel Johnson, said the family made desperate attempts to get help before the tragedy.

"I made numerous calls to local agencies and was repeatedly rerouted," Johnson said. "On January 22, 2025, someone within Child Protective Services finally assisted in initiating a welfare check. Tragically, it was too late-London was found the following day."

The family is now calling on state and local leaders to take action.

"I pray that this time, when calls are made to CPS, when calls are made to Adult Protective Services... that the cry is heard," Olsen's grandmother said. "Because we cried and we called. We cried, and we sent videos, and we sent emails."