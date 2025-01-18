Watch CBS News
How the Ravens' success is boosting local Baltimore businesses

By Janay Reece

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - With just one day until the Baltimore Ravens' highly anticipated matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, fans are giving many Baltimore businesses a big boost.

The table is set for the big playoff game at local restaurants like Miss Shirley's Cafe. 

"We are cheering on the Ravens in the playoffs with our purple punch. We are doing some specials," said Jennifer McIllwain the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Miss Shirley's Marketing Company. 

The face-off means bigger and better menus at many restaurants around Baltimore City. 

"We also have our purple playoff pancakes which is our special pancake that has chocolate chips, bananas and whipped cream, and specialized candy," said McIllwain. "We just think it is really important you support your hometown team, your community...you know our specialty is feeding people so what better way to do that with a specialty pancake."  

Big crowds, big bucks

Big games like this also bring in crowds of fans like Patrick Hayburn and his swim and dive team from Loyola University.

"I think they'll do some damage to that Buffalo defense," said Patrick Hayburn, a Maryland native and student at Loyola University. 

"We have snow coming in and which I think is only an asset to Buffalo," said Josh Stegner, a Bills fan and student at Loyola University. 

"They have more experience this year. Lamar is having one of the best seasons...ever. Derrick Henry has been a great addition this year," said Hayburn. 

And what's even better is the boom businesses say they've received because of the team's success.

"You know, come out and support us, you know, with your tailgates, with your parties. We can take of you guys," McIllwain said. 

"Our coach is a huge Ravens fan," explained Stegner. "I get some stuff from him a little bit, but we kind of have a lot of different fandoms on Loyola Swim and Dive, and we all just love football and watching it together." 

Because after all, it's just a little friendly competition. 

Janay Reece
Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023.

