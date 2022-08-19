REPLAY: Crews implode former C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters

BALTIMORE -- It was quite the spectacle Friday morning for Baltimore County residents who turned out to watch the implosion of the former C.P. Crane Power Generating Station in Bowleys Quarters.

Dozens of spectators watched Friday morning as crews imploded the former C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters, sending clouds of smoke and dust billowing into the air above. Chopper 13/CBS Baltimore

The implosion went off as scheduled at 8 a.m. Dozens of spectators watched from the water and surrounding area as the defunct power plant's stacks came down in a heap of rubble, sending plumes smoke and dust billowing into the air.

There was a deafening boom as crews detonated the charges that brought the power plant down.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and Baltimore County Police have secured the nearby area, closing part of Seneca Creek to boat traffic and shutting down a stretch of road near Carroll Island and Seneca Park roads.

Firefighters and hazmat crews contained a "difficult" blaze at the plant last month after titanium machinery in the facility caught fire.

Forsite Development, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, acquired the coal power plant and 153-acre site last fall, according to a post on the company's website. The company said it is responsible for decommissioning the plant and environmental remediation of the facility.

At the time of the acquisition, Forsite said it is weighing options for the plot, which could entail turning the land into a renewable energy provider, data center or high-density housing.

According to a story last month in The Avenue News, Forsite executives presented a plan for 285 residential units and an athletic field.