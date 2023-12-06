License plate readers to be installed in South Baltimore to help curb crime

BALTIMORE -- Carjackings are plaguing the city at an alarming rate, so the South Baltimore Peninsula is getting ready to crack down on crime.

The peninsula is trying a different tactic to crack down on crime.

Several neighborhood associations partnered with local and state leaders to install license plate readers, which neighbors in the community think could keep them safe.

For months, we've reported about the alarming rate of carjacking that happen around Baltimore City, but police told WJZ that as of November 28, carjackings were down 24 percent year-over-year from 592 in 2022 to 452 so far in 2023.

License plate readers will be installed from Hanover Street to Locust Point, including the Riverside community in-between.

Jeff Dewberry is a board member of the Riverside Neighborhood Association.

He tells us in the South Baltimore Peninsula area they have a lot of transient crimes where people will come to the area, commit a crime, and then leave.

According to an interactive map our media partner the Baltimore Banner created, Riverside experienced about 294 auto thefts per 10,000 residents in the past three years.

The hope is to have the reader capture vehicle information that could help police form more leads, to tackle cases of car theft and carjackings.

"This is a big win in the community and it has been many years in the making," Dewberry said. "And if it wasn't for community associations throughout South Baltimore coming together to create a comprehensive plan this wouldn't be possible."

This effort is being fueled by a grant from the state's Housing and Community Department.

The plan will be discussed in further detail Wednesday morning.

"We love Baltimore and we want to make sure that Baltimore succeeds and have visitors enjoy Baltimore the way we enjoy it as residents."