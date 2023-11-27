Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating weekend carjackings in Hampden

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday morning news roundup | November 27, 2023
Here's your Monday morning news roundup | November 27, 2023 01:23

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating two carjackings in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood that happened over the weekend.  

Police said they received a call for an armed carjacking near Falls Road and 37th Street, around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday.  A 23-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. 

The second incident took place on Sunday in the 3600 block of Clipper Mill Road.

Police said they responded to the scene around 5 p.m, where a victim said she was told to give up her property by two suspects, one of which brandished a weapon.

The victim told police she was able to remove a child from her vehicle before it fled in an unknown direction.

Both incidents are under investigation. 

First published on November 27, 2023 / 11:04 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.