Police investigating weekend carjackings in Hampden

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating two carjackings in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood that happened over the weekend.

Police said they received a call for an armed carjacking near Falls Road and 37th Street, around 4:55 p.m. on Saturday. A 23-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The second incident took place on Sunday in the 3600 block of Clipper Mill Road.

Police said they responded to the scene around 5 p.m, where a victim said she was told to give up her property by two suspects, one of which brandished a weapon.

The victim told police she was able to remove a child from her vehicle before it fled in an unknown direction.

Both incidents are under investigation.