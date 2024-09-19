Legendary singer/songwriter Stevie Wonder announces Baltimore tour stop prior to election

Stevie Wonder, Misty Copeland to address The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University gradu

BALTIMORE - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder is stopping in Baltimore next month during his 10-city tour ahead of election day.

Wonder's show at CFG Bank Arena on October 15 is part of his "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour. His tour is purposely to start and finish before the presidential election, according to Variety.

Stevie Wonder announces Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart coming to CFG Bank Arena on October 15, 2024.



Tickets on sale tomorrow at 12pm!



🎟️ 🔗 - https://t.co/dtVATW5US0 pic.twitter.com/eMvTqGzufx — CFG Bank Arena (@CFGBankArena) September 19, 2024

Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He won the Presidential Medal of Freedom and was a key figure in making Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a federal holiday.

He is known for many hits, including "I Just Called to Say I Love You," "I Wish," "Sir Duke," "Higher Ground," "Superstition" and "Isn't She Lovely," among others.

Tickets for the CFG Bank Arena tour stop go on sale at 12 pm on Friday, Sept. 20.