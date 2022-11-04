Legendary Buffalo Soldiers - all-Black Army - will be involved in Baltimore's Veteran's Day Parade

Legendary Buffalo Soldiers will be displayed during Baltimore's Veteran's Day Parade

BALTIMORE - The legendary Buffalo soldiers will parade through Baltimore on Veterans Day.

Manny Locke Jr., president of the Baltimore chapter of the Buffalo soldiers, has not stopped celebrating the bravery of the Buffalo Soldiers, an all-Black Army unit.

"Augustus Walley is from Reisterstown, Maryland, born and raised," Locke said. "The true story is, his father fought in the civil war"

Locke, a Vietnam veteran, used memorabilia and transformed his home into a museum.

"I didn't learn any of this in high school," Locke said. "I didn't learn any of this in grade school. They rarely ever talked about the Civil War, but they never tell you anything about post-Civil War."

Newspaper clippings and souvenirs chronicle stories about the historic all-Black Cavalry Regiment of the U.S. Army.

"Learning about the Buffalo Soldiers and post-Civil War men, it just made me say, 'Wow, this is something that I really want to get into."

A part of the Buffalo Soldiers history will be displayed during Baltimore City's Veterans Day Parade.

"We've participated in every single parade since 1996-97," Locke said.

Locke said the Buffalo Soldiers are presence that must be recognized.

"We are honoring veterans from wars past and without them the United States wouldn't be where we are today as far as a free country."