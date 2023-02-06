Watch CBS News
Legal fight reportedly ends over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports

John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses," the Banner said. 

Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. 

Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents.  

GettyImages-1063567040.jpg
BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 19: Louis Angelos (L) and John Angelos (R) of the Baltimore Orioles look on after introducing Mike Elias (C) to the media as the Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager during a news conference at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on November 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

John Angelos serves as chairman and CEO of the Orioles while his younger brother, Louis, took over running the law firm.

Louis Angelos has accused his older brother and mother of draining more than $65 million from their father Peter Angelos' bank account.  

The lawsuit also speculated John Angelos might want to move or sell the baseball team. Last week the team opted not to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards.

But the team is now working with the state to broker a deal that will keep the team in Baltimore long-term, according to a joint statement last week from John Angelos and Gov. Wes Moore.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

