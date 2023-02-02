'I'm optimistic they'll stay': Orioles fans remain positive over talks of team's future

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles are now working with the state to broker a deal that will keep the team in Baltimore long-term, according to a joint statement from CEO John Angelos and Gov. Wes Moore.

In that joint statement, the two committed to helping revitalize and develop the area surrounding Camden Yards.

The statement from the team and the state's new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards.

The team was not planning to exercise that option, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn't announced its decision.

With no extension, the lease is set to expire at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can keep negotiating.

"His loyalty is unwavering, but talks of the team's future has been distracting, especially with the lawsuit against Angelos by his brother, Louis Angelos," Orioles fan Chris Demallie said.

In that lawsuit, Louis Angelos claims the team could be sold and moved to Tennessee.

"It is something to be a little bit concerned about, but I'm optimistic they'll stay," Demallie said. "I kinda hold onto that and I just think the city of Baltimore needs the Orioles, and the Orioles needs the city of Baltimore."

John Angelos has maintained the team is staying put, reiterating it at a press conference the team had on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

But, on Wednesday night, he and Gov. Moore announced the state is going to be part of the effort as well.

Both said they committed to creating a multi-decade deal to keep the team at Camden Yards and revitalize downtown Baltimore.

"By putting more into the stadium and into the team, I think we can get even more attendance," Orioles fan Austin Lyons said. "More people are excited about the Orioles."

The joint statement didn't go too much into detail.

But, John Angelos said thanks to state legislation from last year, a new lease agreement alone would unlock $600 million in upgrades and improvements to Camden Yards.

That's really promising to fans.

"Any investment in the city is a great investment," Demallie said.

Tickets for the season start going on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spring training starts in a few weeks.