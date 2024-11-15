Left field wall at Camden Yards to be moved closer to home plate

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will once again change the dimensions of the left field wall at Camden Yards, this time closer to home plate.

The Orioles announced on Friday that the left field wall will be moved up as much as 20 feet in some spots and as little as nine feet in other spots.

The shortened distance from home plate to the left field wall will be between 363 feet and 376 feet.

In 2022, the Orioles moved the left field wall back nearly 30 feet. Orioles general manager Mike Elias said the team "overcorrected" when they initially moved the wall back.

"We didn't like the degree to which this had become a distraction, in many ways," Elias said. "I know that our pitchers enjoyed it, but for our hitters, our right-handed hitters in particular, for our left-handed hitters too, the aspects of this were a little severe."

According to Statcast, the deeper left field wall cost Orioles hitters 72 home runs in 2024.

The adjustments to the left field wall will be ready by the time the Orioles play the Boston Red Sox for the home opener on March 31, 2025.