Late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings honored with street name in his Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A section of Lyndhurst Street in Edmonson Village has a new name in honor of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

A dedication ceremony for Elijah Cummings Way was held Saturday morning with remarks by the late congressman's family.

The sign was unveiled this morning on the 600 block of Lyndhurst Street in Edmonson, Cummings neighborhood.

The sign has a photo of Cummings along with a quote: "My life is filled with pain, passion and purpose." He said the line in a 60 Minutes segment with correspondent Steve Kroft in January 2019, months before he died.

Cummings represented Maryland's 7th congressional district from 1996 until his death in 2019, rising to the rank of chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The son of sharecroppers, Cummings grew up in Baltimore during the 1950s and attended City College, Howard University and the University of Maryland School of Law.

After 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates representing Baltimore City, from 1983 to 1996, Cummings won a special election to represent Maryland's 7th congressional district, a seat previously held by Mfume, who left to become president and CEO of the NAACP.