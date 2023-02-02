Larry Hogan giving 2024 White House run 'very serious consideration,' believes Trump won't win Republican nomination

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan told Fox News on Tuesday that he was giving the 2024 presidential election "very serious consideration."

"We've been really successful outside of Washington where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction," he said.

Hogan touted some of his accomplishments as governor, noting that he operated in "one of the bluest states in the country" and yet still managed to get state lawmakers "to cut taxes eight years in a row by 4.8 billion."

He also boasted that he had "the biggest economic turnaround in America."

"So, we're taking a close look at it," he said.

Hogan shared the interview on his Instagram account.

"White Washington is completely broken and heading in the wrong direction, we've shown how to win and deliver conservative results in the most difficult possible environment," he said in an Instagram post. "That's why I am giving serious consideration to running for president."

Hogan, on Thursday, said he doesn't expect former President Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee in the 2024.

He also said he won't fully commit to supporting the Republican nominee, no matter who it is.

"To be clear, my position on Trump hasn't changed," Hogan said. "Trump won't commit to supporting the Republican nominee, and I won't commit to supporting him. As I have repeatedly said, I fully expect to support the Republican nominee — who I don't believe will be Trump."

Last July, Hogan denied support for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, who was fully endorsed by Trump.

Hogan is one of Trump's most prominent GOP critics and has urged the party to move on from his divisive brand of politics.

He also said the number of Republican critics of Trump has grown since the governor's early days of criticizing him while he was president. He said former Cabinet members, former supporters in Congress and other governors also have stepped up to criticize Trump, widening a lane to oppose the former president in a GOP primary.

"Apparently a lot of Republican leaders think that there's a lane there because they're all starting to move into where I already was, and they're starting to sound an awful lot like where I've been," Hogan said.

In December, Hogan said he believes former President Donald Trump is "at his lowest point ever," while the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as "one of the darkest days in American history."

In an interview with The Associated Press shortly before the committee released its recommendations, Hogan said he believes the former president should be held accountable, after he "inflamed kind of a riotous mob to go attack the seat of our democracy." However, the outgoing, term-limited governor was not specific about how Trump should be held accountable.