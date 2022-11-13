Larry Hogan leaves door open for 2024 White House run

BALTIMORE -- Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told Dana Bash, host of CNN's State of the Union, that he remains uncommitted to his political future.

"I still have to do my day job until January 18," he said when Bash asked him if he was planning to run for president in 2024.

After that, governor-elect Wes Moore will take office.

Hogan dodged Bash's question but left the door open for speculation.

"I think there's probably, you know, I've been saying since 2020 that we have to get back to a party that appeals to more people that can win in tough places like I've done in Maryland," he said. "And I think that lane is much wider now than it was a week ago."

Republicans could still take control of the House this year. A handful of races remain unresolved.

However, Democrats have managed to maintain control of the Senate, which means Democrats will have the ability to effectively kill any legislation emerging from a GOP-led House.

This will enable them to shield President Joe Biden from politically risky legislation that a Senate led by Republicans might have brought to a vote.

CBS Baltimore staff contributed to this story.