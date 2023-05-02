Watch CBS News
Local News

Large snake causes outage to traffic lights at Northern Virginia intersection

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A large snake caused a power outage to the traffic lights at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia on Monday.

The outage happened in the afternoon at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive.

An officer and an animal control officer removed the snake unharmed and released it in the area.

According to our media partner WUSA in Washington, D.C., snakes will frequently follow mice, birds and other small prey into substations where they can get into transformers and other important equipment, causing power disruptions and outages in the process.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.