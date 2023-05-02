Large snake causes outage to traffic lights at Northern Virginia intersection

BALTIMORE - A large snake caused a power outage to the traffic lights at an intersection in Prince William County, Virginia on Monday.

The outage happened in the afternoon at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive.

#TrafficTip: A large snake caused a power outage at the intersection of Prince William Pkwy & Sudley Manor Dr yesterday. MPO Lewton & ACO White removed it unharmed & released it in the area.

When traffic signals are not working-treat the light as a stop sign & proceed cautiously. pic.twitter.com/oQVju78KJX — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 2, 2023

An officer and an animal control officer removed the snake unharmed and released it in the area.

According to our media partner WUSA in Washington, D.C., snakes will frequently follow mice, birds and other small prey into substations where they can get into transformers and other important equipment, causing power disruptions and outages in the process.