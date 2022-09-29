Lamar Jackson wins second AFC offensive Player of The Month

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson has won his second NFL AFC offensive Player of the Month after three dazzling performances to kick off the football season.

The dynamic quarterback has led the Ravens' offense as the top-scoring team in the NFL so far, averaging 33 points per game. They put up 36 on Sunday in the win over the New England Patriots.

Jackson has become the first player in the Super Bowl era with more than 10 touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards in the first three games of a season. He also leads the NFL in touchdown passes.

Jackson last won the award during his MVP year in Nov. 2019, which could only fuel further second MVP speculation. He's the only Raven to win the award more than once.

Asked about his "groundbreaking" play style, Jackson had this to say in a postgame press conference Sunday:

"I just want to win, and by doing that, I just got to do what I do, play Lamar football."

The Ravens meet the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday. The Bills are ranked second overall in offense, and the Ravens are fourth. Both teams are 2-1 this season.