Key Bridge demolition meeting scheduled for Thursday evening

BALTIMORE - More than 50,000 tons of Key Bridge wreckage was removed from the Patapsco River, but crews are now planning to demolish the final pieces to prepare for the new bridge.

Thursday, there will be a meeting for the public to ask questions about the process.

This comes more than four months after the bridge collapse that killed 6 construction workers.

Maryland Transportation Authority requested a Tidal Wetlands License and Water Quality Certification.

This will allow crews to demolish the remaining structure of the Key Bridge.

The bridge ramps that are still standing are what the crews are targeting, and they cannot be reused for the new bridge to come.

Mechanical demolition and blasting will be used to also remove 16 in-water piers.

The remaining pieces will go on a barge and be moved out of the Patapsco River.

MDTA said they will work with the bridge design team that's selected so they can chart a path to remove the remaining structures but in partnership with the neighboring communities.

Community members are encouraged to attend the public hearing tonight to ask questions about the demolition process.

The meeting will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will be held at the North Point Branch Public Library in Dundalk.

Demolition is scheduled to start this summer or fall and its expected to take 10 months to complete.

The bridge replacement design is still in the works.

The goal is to reopen with the new bridge by mid-October of 2028.