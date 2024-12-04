Watch CBS News
Prosecutors nearing criminal charges in Key Bridge collapse

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Federal prosecutors are closing in on criminal charges in the Key Bridge disaster and could take their case to a grand jury sometime in the new year, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

But uncertainty over President-elect Donald Trump's plans for the Department of Justice and the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office has raised the possibility that, if charges are not brought before Trump's inauguration, the case could be delayed or reduced in scope.

This story by Lee O. Sanderlin continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Prosecutors nearing criminal charges in Key Bridge collapse

