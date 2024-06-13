Kevin Spacey gets chance to save Baltimore home with canceled auction

BALTIMORE -- A public auction Thursday for Kevin Spacey's Baltimore home was canceled at the last minute, bringing the actor a reprieve as he tries to keep debt collectors from foreclosing on his Inner Harbor mansion.

The auction had been scheduled for Thursday on the steps of the Baltimore Circuit Court, but the mansion was scratched from the sales list and rescheduled for next month. Auctioneers and debt collectors offered no explanation. Spacey has not returned messages.

The postponement gives the two-time Academy Award winning actor yet another chance to come up with the money he owes for his past-due mortgage payments. Spacey bought the 9,000 square foot mansion on the water for $5.6 million while filming the hit Netflix series "House of Cards." It's been his primary residence for about seven years.

