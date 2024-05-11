Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan confirmed to race in 149th Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE – Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will run in the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, according to statements released Saturday morning from trainer Kenny McPeek.

"All systems go," McPeek said. "He'll ship out in the morning."

"All systems go." - Kentucky Derby champion trainer @KennyMcPeek confirms Mystik Dan will be heading to #Preakness149! pic.twitter.com/A2rPXGrRdj — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 11, 2024

According to a release, Mystik Dan had a routine 1 1/2-mile gallop at Churchill Downs under retired jockey Robby Albarado, who will also be a part of the Derby winner's travel team to Baltimore.

Following the gallop Mystik Dan underwent an endoscopic exam and had bloodwork analyzed just to confirm everything looked normal. Everything came back clean, confirming the horse will strive to win the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown.

"The horse is doing fantastic," McPeek said after Mystik Dan trained.