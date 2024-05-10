Excitement is brewing ahead of Preakness 149. Here's what to expect

BALTIMORE -- With Preakness just a week away, the excitement for this storied American sporting tradition is mounting.

Baltimore and Maryland are set to shine as they host one of the three major horse races, drawing tens of thousands of spectators.

Frank Vespe, founder and publisher of The Racing Biz, shared insights on making the most of the Preakness experience.

"It's been a rite of passage for people to go to the Preakness for Baltimore," said Vespe. The race serves as the 'middle jewel' or second race in the Triple Crown.

About 10 horses are expected to compete, with hopes that Mystic Dan Winter, the Kentucky Derby winner, will continue his quest for the Triple Crown. Spectators can choose from various vantage points at Pimlico, but Vespe recommends getting up close to the paddock to see the horses' nervous energy and anticipation.

Betting can be done in person, at kiosks, or via a mobile app. Preakness Live will also feature performers like Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, and Griffyn to enhance the festival atmosphere.

"Don't forget to dress in your baddest spring attire, but keep it cute and comfortable," advised Vespe. The event is a chance to experience one of the most important horse races globally, right in the heart of Charm City.

Under the new measure signed by Gov. Moore, Maryland will use state bonds to rebuild the Pimlico Race Course.

There's a possibility that the Preakness might relocate to Laurel Park temporarily while the new facility is constructed.

No official start date for construction has been announced, but the stakes are high, with the Preakness set for May 18.