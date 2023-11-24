Kennedy Krieger Institute's 34th Annual Festival of Trees kicks off at Maryland State Fairgrounds

Where's Alexus? Getting ready with Kennedy Krieger for the Festival of Trees

BALTIMORE -- One of Maryland's favorite holiday traditions is happening this weekend.

The 34th Annual Festival of Trees kicked off at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Friday.

WJZ is a proud sponsor of the event.

The Cow Palace has been transformed into a winter wonderland. It is full of designer holiday trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses.

These items are for sale for a good cause. The proceeds benefit the patients, students and programs at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Also, there will be live entertainment during the festival, activities for children, and a visit from Santa.

The festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Doors open at 10 a.m.