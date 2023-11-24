Kennedy Krieger Institute's 34th Annual Festival of Trees kicks off at Maryland State Fairgrounds
BALTIMORE -- One of Maryland's favorite holiday traditions is happening this weekend.
The 34th Annual Festival of Trees kicked off at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Friday.
The Cow Palace has been transformed into a winter wonderland. It is full of designer holiday trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses.
These items are for sale for a good cause. The proceeds benefit the patients, students and programs at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.
Also, there will be live entertainment during the festival, activities for children, and a visit from Santa.
The festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
