Annual Festival of Trees to raise funds for programs at the Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE -- The 34th Annual Festival of Trees returns Thanksgiving weekend for three days of holiday cheer that benefits the patients, students and programs at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Now, 13-year-old Eileen Langan suffered a severe spinal cord injury and has now made a miraculous recovery thanks to the help of specialists at the institute.

Eileen is a fearless and determined middle schooler who began her recovery from a spinal cord injury in April 2023. Her injury happened after a fall that resulted in a fracture causing an inability to move parts of her body on her own, which required spinal fusion surgery on her C5 vertebra.

After surgery, Eileen recovered at the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Thanks to the intensive rehab at the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury, Eileen has regained the use of her arms and legs again.

The institute's philosophy focuses on hard work often structured as fun activities, helping Eileen get back to her favorite activities like playing with her dogs, drawing and writing, enjoying soccer, crafts, and practicing the cello.

Eileen even participated in the Baltimore Running Festival this fall.

The Festival of Trees supports patients like Eileen and takes place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27. WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.