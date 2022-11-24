Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.

The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.