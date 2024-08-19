Josh Johnson's preseason game was encouraging sign for Ravens, should backup QB be neede

BALTIMORE -- It goes without saying that if Lamar Jackson went down with an injury, the Baltimore Ravens would have a big problem on their hands.

Josh Johnson's job would be to try to make that scenario bearable.

The 38-year-old journeyman is now Jackson's top backup in Baltimore after Tyler Huntley departed via free agency to division rival Cleveland. Johnson has plenty of experience in this type of role with a variety of teams, and he showed some encouraging signs last weekend when he completed all 11 of his pass attempts in a preseason win over Atlanta.

"I think I can handle everything that's expected of me (with) regards to the operation of the offense," Johnson said. "My style of play may not be as exciting as Lamar, but in terms of making the plays that are necessary, I can do that."

In Huntley, the Ravens had a backup who was a year younger than Jackson and brought some similarities stylistically because of his ability to scramble. Huntley even started a playoff game in place of an injured Jackson two seasons ago.

Johnson had to start a key game for Baltimore in December 2021 when both Jackson and Huntley were unavailable. Although the Ravens lost, he threw for more than 300 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

"The first time Josh was here with us, a couple of years back, I was so hyped to have him," Jackson said Monday. "Just learning and knowing the type of offenses he's been in and just hearing him speak and how he learn ball and how he know ball. It's incredible for me to be in a room with a guy like him."

That day in 2021 was the ninth — and to this day the last — start of Johnson's career. Seven of those starts came in two seasons — 2009 with Tampa Bay and 2018 with Washington. He was part of San Francisco's ill-fated NFC title game appearance two seasons ago. Johnson took over after Brock Purdy injured his elbow on the opening drive before leaving himself in the third quarter with a concussion.

Johnson has been on 14 different NFL teams, although he's only appeared in games for half of them. He's also played in a whole alphabet soup of pro leagues — the NFL, UFL, AAF and XFL. The Ravens drafted a rookie quarterback this year in Devin Leary, and they've also had Emory Jones in camp, but all signs point to Johnson as the safest option should the No. 2 QB be needed.

"For me, I use my experience to my advantage," Johnson said. "Being able to know what the defense is doing and knowing where guys should be, I know how to handle the protections and all those different things. So, I just try to make sure to bring that to practice and in the game."

Recent history suggests that if Jackson is healthy, Baltimore is a Super Bowl contender. If he's not, the Ravens are in danger of missing the playoffs. The latter possibility is unpleasant to contemplate, but it's one the team has to be prepared for.

Against the Falcons on Saturday, Johnson had the Ravens in field goal range before a premature snap derailed the drive. Then he guided Baltimore to a touchdown. The final numbers: 11 for 11 for 120 yards and a touchdown.

"That's expected from Josh," Jackson said.