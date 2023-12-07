Johns Hopkins University researchers address finding solutions for gun violence

BALTIMORE - In the wake of Wednesday's deadly shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, researchers at Johns Hopkins University are weighing in on gun violence policies and the role they play in preventing these violent tragedies.

Three faculty members were killed by a gunman on the college campus, leaving the community reeling.

"We started hearing the gunshots get closer," a student said. "Then, the shooter moved to another building, which is kind of closer to ours, so we all got worried."

Here in at home, people all across Baltimore are also dealing with tragedy.

Police are still investigating after the largest mass shooting in Baltimore's history this past summer in the Brooklyn Homes community in south Baltimore.

Just this past week, several shootings took place across the city, including one that happened inside a movie theater over the weekend.

No one was hurt but the incident caused trauma for those who witnessed it.

"Multiple shots, at least four," said Alex Lokey. "We got out of there as quickly as possible."

As the issue of gun violence in America persists, WJZ spoke with professors at Johns Hopkins Center for gun violence solutions.

They research ways to prevent gun violence and advocate for policy changes.

We asked them if current policies, such as Red Flag laws, are doing anything to stop shootings like the one in Las Vegas.

"We can't stop all of these tragedies, unfortunately," Professor Joshua Horwitz, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

However, Horwitz says his research shows that policies like Red Flag laws, which look out for warning signs, and preventing some suicides and mass shootings.

"We can tell from the data that we are really reducing shootings and so, you know, it's unfortunate that we can't stop everything," Horwitz said. "But our data is showing that we're making a difference with the policies that we develop."

For more on the research the Center for Gun Violence Solutions is doing, check out this link.