Watch CBS News
Local News

Johns Hopkins holds final town hall amid protests against police force on campus

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins University held its third and final town hall Friday about the university's plans to establish its own police force.

This session was done virtually.

The previous two were disrupted by protesters.

On Thursday, a group forced their way into Turner Auditorium to interrupt the virtual presentation.

The university's police force would operate at all of Hopkins' campuses.

Protesters shut down town hall on Johns Hopkins police force for second time in a row 02:51

Many of those against the idea have said more police is not the answer.

This same proposal was pitched several years ago and was met with similar backlash.

"I am frustrated that community questions and reflection were again drowned out," said Erricka Bridgeford, a co-creator of Baltimore Ceasefire.

The plan does have some support, including from Ms. Pat, who lives near Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore.

"There's a whole lot of a part of the city that wishes they'd have their own police force to take care of their community," she said.

Johns Hopkins released a statement about the protests.

"We continue to encourage members of our community and neighbors throughout Baltimore to participate in the extensive MOU engagement process which includes the public comment period, city council review, and additional listening sessions," the school said.

According to the draft document, the university's armed officers will wear body cameras and are responsible to patrol the university's Homewood, Peabody and medical campuses.

They'll only be allowed to exercise police powers off campus when pursing a suspect or directing traffic, while city police handle crimes that require a mobile crime unit. 

The plan has been a hot topic of debate. It was put on hold three years ago after the nationwide protests erupted following the death of George Floyd, who died after Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd's neck.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 4:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.