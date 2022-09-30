Johns Hopkins holds final town hall amid protests against police force on campus

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins University held its third and final town hall Friday about the university's plans to establish its own police force.

This session was done virtually.

The previous two were disrupted by protesters.

On Thursday, a group forced their way into Turner Auditorium to interrupt the virtual presentation.

The university's police force would operate at all of Hopkins' campuses.

Many of those against the idea have said more police is not the answer.

This same proposal was pitched several years ago and was met with similar backlash.

"I am frustrated that community questions and reflection were again drowned out," said Erricka Bridgeford, a co-creator of Baltimore Ceasefire.

The plan does have some support, including from Ms. Pat, who lives near Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore.

"There's a whole lot of a part of the city that wishes they'd have their own police force to take care of their community," she said.

Johns Hopkins released a statement about the protests.

"We continue to encourage members of our community and neighbors throughout Baltimore to participate in the extensive MOU engagement process which includes the public comment period, city council review, and additional listening sessions," the school said.

According to the draft document, the university's armed officers will wear body cameras and are responsible to patrol the university's Homewood, Peabody and medical campuses.

They'll only be allowed to exercise police powers off campus when pursing a suspect or directing traffic, while city police handle crimes that require a mobile crime unit.

The plan has been a hot topic of debate. It was put on hold three years ago after the nationwide protests erupted following the death of George Floyd, who died after Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd's neck.