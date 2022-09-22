Students protest plan to add private police force at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE -- Three years after protests broke out at Johns Hopkins University over the school's plan to create a private police force, the school has revived its plan.

But it's coming with another round of pushback.

Students actually spoke over the opening speaker at a town hall on the plan.

Some students say they'll feel safer with additional security, others saying they don't want police on campus at all.

Thursday night's meeting lays out some of the details of the draft for this private, armed police force, including jurisdictions and boundaries. But students took over, taking the stage holding signs and chanting.

Baltimore City police would handle crimes off campus while the private police force would handle crimes that happened on campus property, with the exception of needing to facilitate traffic or pursuing a suspected offender.

Johns Hopkins police would have primary responsibility for motor vehicle theft, burglary, breaking and entering. But any crime that requires a crime lab, like a sex offense, will be handled by city police. Hopkins officers will also be required to have body-worn cameras.

While that plan has some support, it was met with a lot of contention.

"I think there's absolutely no excuse for there to be more cops on campus," said Caleb, a student.

Dr. Branville G. Bard Jr., the vice president of public safety at Johns Hopkins University, said the plan is about more than policing.

"Here, it's going to allow us to match the appropriate resource with the appropriate problem," he said. "So, if someone's in the throes of a mental health crisis, then they're going to get a response from a licensed clinician."