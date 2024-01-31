John Angelos did not inform governor, state leaders of Baltimore Orioles sale

Baltimore Orioles Chairman John Angelos did not give Maryland Gov. Wes Moore a heads-up that he was selling the team on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Angelos' snub came even though the two had spent the better part of a year in intense negotiations about a new lease for the ballclub to remain at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This story by Pamela Wood continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Angelos did not inform governor, state leaders of Orioles sale