Jody LeCornu's sister continues to fight for answers 28 years after murder: 'My life changed forever'

Jody Lecornu's sister continues to fight for answers 28 years after murder

Jody Lecornu's sister continues to fight for answers 28 years after murder

Jody Lecornu's sister continues to fight for answers 28 years after murder

BALTIMORE - Towson University student Jody LeCornu was found shot to death in her car 28 years ago.

The case remains unsolved with no arrests.

The 23-year-old was shot in the back on March 2, 1996, while at a shopping center in the 6300 block of York Road, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said she tried to escape from her attacker by driving across the street to another shopping center, but the shooter followed. Investigators say a suspect reached into her car before driving away in a white BMW.

🚔28 years ago today Baltimore County Police officers responded to the 6300 block of York Rd., 21212 for a reported shooting. When they arrived officers located the lifeless body of 23-year-old Joann “Jody” LeCornu inside her vehicle.



🔗1996 Case File: https://t.co/W8BU5L0Kr6 pic.twitter.com/92Dgjrpein — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 2, 2024

Jennifer Carrieri, Lecornu's twin sister, has been fighting for answers all these years.

She told WJZ that she never thought her sister's case would go unsolved for this long.

Carrieri pleads for someone to come forward with new information that would heat this Cold Case.

"The day she died, my life changed forever," Carrieri said.

For nearly three decades, Carrieri has been on a mission to find her sister's killer.

"It's hard to believe that it's been that long but it can still feel like it was just yesterday," Carrieri said.

Carrieri is hoping this will be the last anniversary she will spend without knowing who murdered her sister.

"Please come forward," Carrieri said. "We've been through hell, and not even back from hell, just going through all of this, and if you know something, even if it's something you think is not important, just call in and report it," Carrieri said. "Just do the right thing."

Anyone with information can call Baltimore County Police or Metro Crime Stoppers.