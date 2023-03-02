On 27th anniversary, police still working to solve shooting death of Joann LeCornu in Towson

BALTIMORE — On the 27th anniversary, Baltimore County Police area still searching for clues in the death of 23-year-old Joann "Jody" LeCornu.

LeCornu died after she was shot in the back in her car in the parking lot of a Towson shopping Plaza on March 2, 1996.

Joann Lecornu

Police said LeCornu was shot in her car while in the parking lot of Drumcastle Shopping Center, in the 6300 block of York Road.

After she was shot, police said she drove her car onto York Road and pulled into the parking lot of the York Road Plaza.

Police said the suspect left on York Road in a white BMW.

Witnesses described the shooter as a Black male with a stocky build who was wearing a drab or green-colored Army or camouflage style coat.

Earlier in the evening, police said LeCornu left the Mount Washington Tavern, in Baltimore County, and drove to the Curb Shoppe Bar, in the 5700 block of Falls Road.

After making a purchase, she drove to the Drumcastle Shopping Center.

While in the shopping center's parking lot, an unknown suspect approached LeCornu in her car and shot her once in the back. She then left and stopped at the shopping plaza across the street, police said.

Police said the suspect followed her and when the car stopped, he reached in and took something from the vehicle.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating the case and are asking for more information about the suspect and the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-887-3943, or 410-307-2020.