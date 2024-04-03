Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore invites communities to block party

BALTIMORE - The Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore is calling on neighbors to unite at their eighth-annual block party this weekend in Owings Mills.

The event is designed to celebrate the vibrant and diverse community in the Baltimore area and bring them all together.

The block party -- on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosenbloom JCC in Owings Mills -- will have live entertainment, face painting, food trucks and community resources.

"It's going to be an incredible event, with lots of diverse activities, entertainment, food trucks, and many great things that families can do," said Barak Herman, from the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore.

That invitation remains open as a war rages in Israel and instances of antisemitism and racism divide our community.

This block party is designed to bring people together in hopes of showing that even in tough times there is nothing like uniting in community fun.

"You know, at a time in our community when there is a lot of divisiveness a lot of reasons not to unite, at the JCC we just love to bring our community together. We embrace everyone."

The block party is free and open to anyone.