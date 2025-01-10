Jessie Jackson Jr., Xernona Clayton to speak at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial breakfast in Woodlawn

BALTIMORE -- The Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation of Howard County (AFHC) is set to host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast Celebration on Sunday.

The event will take place on January 12, at 8:30 a.m. at Martin's West in Woodlawn.

Organized in collaboration with the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Phi Lambda Chapter, the celebration honors the life and legacy of prominent civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

On December 27, the chapter shared a message from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball inviting the community to the event.

This year's breakfast will feature speakers including civil rights leader and broadcasting executive, Xernona Clayton, and politician and activist, Jesse Jackson Jr. Jackson served as a U.S. representative in Illinois 2nd congressional district from 1995 until 2012. Clayton serves as the founder and CEO of the Trumpet Awards and has a rich history of civil rights work. She developed a "deep friendship" with Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, according to the National Park Service.

The event features a program that "regularly challenges and inspires through words, reflections, songs, and fellowship," the foundation said.

Nearly 800 people attend the breakfast each year, according to the AFHC.

"The annual breakfast, which will attract nearly 800 people, including elected officials, community and faith leaders, and members of the Foundation and Fraternity, has become the region's premier Dr. King birthday celebration," the foundation said in a statement.

For the foundation, the annual breakfast is not only a spectacle for honoring civil rights history - but a milestone fundraising event that helps support its programs, including Alpha Achievers, a mentorship and youth development program that operates in 13 Howard County Schools.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation of Howard County awards college scholarships to Howard County youth.

"This signature event honors the life and legacy of Dr. King and showcases the quality educational programs for youth developed by the Alpha Foundation of Howard County. The programs motivate students to achieve ambitious goals, develop important leadership skills, improve academic performance, and, through a valuable scholarship program, provide financial assistance for higher education," Dennis Kemp Sr., the foundation's Chairman said.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Kappa Phi Lambda Chapter looks forward to this year's breakfast, as they celebrate 50 years since being chartered in Howard County on March 1, 1975.