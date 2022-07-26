Retired Baltimore police officer accused of molesting children at wife's day care

BALTIMORE – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Baltimore police officer accused of molesting children at his wife's day care, authorities said Tuesday.

James Weems, Jr., 57, of Randallstown, faces multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of at least three children at the Owings Mills day care, Baltimore County Police said.

Weems, who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, was allegedly shot by his wife, the day care's owner, last week during a confrontation at a Washington D.C. hotel.

The former officer has not been booked on the charges as he remains hospitalized with injuries stemming from the shooting.

The shooting was reported about 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District. Weems' wife, Shanteari, was taken into custody after a standoff at the hotel.

Shanteari Weems, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills, told police she shot her husband because he was "molesting" children, court documents state.

The day care has been closed since the allegations arose as detectives looked into the claims.

Shanteari Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other offenses, in connection with the shooting.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.