Incoming Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to hold 'Inauguration Week' events
BALTIMORE - Ivan Bates will officially take over as Baltimore City's State's Attorney when he is sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Bates defeated incumbent Marilyn Mosby in July's Democratic primary to claim the seat.
WJZ spoke with Bates about his action plan on crime in Baltimore City.
Bates will be out in the public for his "Inauguration Week" events, named "Building Bridges for a Better Baltimore."
Here is a list of Bates' events:
Jan. 1: Ivan Bates tailgate (Ravens vs. Steelers game)
M&T Bank Stadium
Tailgate: 6 p.m.; Game: 8 p.m.
Purchase tickets: Bit.ly/BatesTailgate23
Jan. 2 Worship Service led by Pastor Richard Dickens
New Metropolitan Baptist Church; 1501 McCullough Street, Baltimore, MD
11 a.m.
Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesService
Jan. 3: Welcome Back Students
Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, 2525 Kirk Avenue, Baltimore, MD
7 a.m.
Register to volunteer: Bit.ly/BatesWelcome
Jan. 3 Ceremonial Swearing-in
War Memorial-City of Baltimore, 101 N. Gay Street, Baltimore, MD
11 a.m.
Register to attend: Bit.ly/Batesinaug
Jan. 3 Swearing-In Celebration
M&T Bank Stadium Club Level, 1101 Russell Street, Baltimore, MD
Sponsor Reception 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Celebration 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Purchase tickets: Bit.ly/BatesCelebrate
Jan. 4: We Got You Back Wednesday Adult Older Adult Luncheon
The Forum, 4210 Primrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesLunch
Jan. 5: Town Hall with the New State's Attorney
Huber Memorial Church, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD
Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesTownHall
For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/inaugSchedule
