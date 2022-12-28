Incoming Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to hold 'Inauguration Week' events

BALTIMORE - Ivan Bates will officially take over as Baltimore City's State's Attorney when he is sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Bates defeated incumbent Marilyn Mosby in July's Democratic primary to claim the seat.

WJZ spoke with Bates about his action plan on crime in Baltimore City.

Bates will be out in the public for his "Inauguration Week" events, named "Building Bridges for a Better Baltimore."

Here is a list of Bates' events:

Jan. 1: Ivan Bates tailgate (Ravens vs. Steelers game)

M&T Bank Stadium

Tailgate: 6 p.m.; Game: 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets: Bit.ly/BatesTailgate23

Jan. 2 Worship Service led by Pastor Richard Dickens

New Metropolitan Baptist Church; 1501 McCullough Street, Baltimore, MD

11 a.m.

Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesService

Jan. 3: Welcome Back Students

Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, 2525 Kirk Avenue, Baltimore, MD

7 a.m.

Register to volunteer: Bit.ly/BatesWelcome

Jan. 3 Ceremonial Swearing-in

War Memorial-City of Baltimore, 101 N. Gay Street, Baltimore, MD

11 a.m.

Register to attend: Bit.ly/Batesinaug

Jan. 3 Swearing-In Celebration

M&T Bank Stadium Club Level, 1101 Russell Street, Baltimore, MD

Sponsor Reception 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Celebration 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Purchase tickets: Bit.ly/BatesCelebrate

Jan. 4: We Got You Back Wednesday Adult Older Adult Luncheon

The Forum, 4210 Primrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD

Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesLunch

Jan. 5: Town Hall with the New State's Attorney

Huber Memorial Church, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD

Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesTownHall

For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/inaugSchedule