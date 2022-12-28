Watch CBS News
Local News

Incoming Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to hold 'Inauguration Week' events

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Ivan Bates will officially take over as Baltimore City's State's Attorney when he is sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Bates defeated incumbent Marilyn Mosby in July's Democratic primary to claim the seat.

WJZ spoke with Bates about his action plan on crime in Baltimore City.

Bates will be out in the public for his "Inauguration Week" events, named "Building Bridges for a Better Baltimore."

Here is a list of Bates' events:

Jan. 1: Ivan Bates tailgate (Ravens vs. Steelers game)

M&T Bank Stadium

Tailgate: 6 p.m.; Game: 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets: Bit.ly/BatesTailgate23

Jan. 2 Worship Service led by Pastor Richard Dickens

New Metropolitan Baptist Church; 1501 McCullough Street, Baltimore, MD

11 a.m.

Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesService

Jan. 3: Welcome Back Students

Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, 2525 Kirk Avenue, Baltimore, MD

7 a.m.

Register to volunteer: Bit.ly/BatesWelcome

Jan. 3 Ceremonial Swearing-in

War Memorial-City of Baltimore, 101 N. Gay Street, Baltimore, MD

11 a.m.

Register to attend: Bit.ly/Batesinaug

Jan. 3 Swearing-In Celebration

M&T Bank Stadium Club Level, 1101 Russell Street, Baltimore, MD

Sponsor Reception 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Celebration 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Purchase tickets: Bit.ly/BatesCelebrate

Jan. 4: We Got You Back Wednesday Adult Older Adult Luncheon

The Forum, 4210 Primrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD

Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesLunch

Jan. 5: Town Hall with the New State's Attorney

Huber Memorial Church, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD

Register to attend: Bit.ly/BatesTownHall

For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/inaugSchedule

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 2:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.