Inner Harbor Ice Rink returns to mark start of holidays in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Halloween is behind us, so we're saying hello to the holiday season with the help of the Inner Harbor.

Courtesy of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink returns this year starting Saturday, Nov. 11, and will remain open until Jan. 15, 2024.

As for entry, admission is $15, admission for seniors and military members is $12. Skate rental is included in the price, but bring your own for $3 off admission.

A season pass for the rink is $100, with the cost of skate rentals included.

Hours of operation are:

Monday through Thursday, Noon -10:00 p.m.

Friday, Noon - 11 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced last year the rink will be sponsored for the next three seasons with $300,000 in funding.

The Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds each pitched in $150,000 to keep the Charm City tradition going.

Visit the Waterfront Partnership's website to find holiday hours, buy tickets and learn more about holiday events on the waterfront.