Inner Harbor Ice Rink returns to Baltimore next week

BALTIMORE -- Halloween is behind us, so we're saying hello to the holiday season with the help of the Inner Harbor.

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will return this year starting Nov. 11 and remain open until Jan. 16, 2023.

As for entry, admission for adults is $10, admission for children, seniors and military members is $9, and the skate rental is $4.

A season pass for the rink is $175, with the cost of skate rentals included.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced in July that the rink has been sponsored for the next three seasons with $300,000 in funding.

The Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds each pitched in $150,000 to keep the Charm City tradition going, the partnership said.

Both funds have previously contributed to the rink. The Meyerhoff Fund saved the rink in 2019 with a $115,000 contribution, according to the partnership.

Details on the official grand opening, programming and pricing for this winter will be announced soon and can be found online.