Inner Harbor Ice Rink opening delayed for aniticipated rain from Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE -- Friday's opening event for the Inner Harbor Ice Rink has been postponed due to forecasted heavy rain, organizers said Wednesday.

The rink will officially open to the public on Saturday, November 12, at 10 a.m., and organizers said an opening event for the rink will be announced soon.

As for entry, admission for adults is $10, admission for children, seniors and military members is $9, and the skate rental is $4.

A season pass for the rink is $175, with the cost of skate rentals included.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced in July that the rink has been sponsored for the next three seasons with $300,000 in funding.

Further details on programming and pricing for this winter can be found online.

WJZ's First Alert Weather team declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday, and make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

The remnants of the hurricane is expected to bring widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning.