Infant dies after fall from Baltimore balcony

BALTIMORE -- A baby died after falling from a balcony last week in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded Tuesday, May 23 around 5:40 p.m. to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road, where Ziaullah Salarzai had fallen from a third-story balcony.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries and died three days later, police said. Salarzai would have turned one year old on the 18th of June.

Homicide detectives initially took over the investigation, but the Medical Examiner's office ruled the death as accidental, police said.